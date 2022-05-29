India-Bangladesh passenger train services resume after over 2 years

Kolkata: After a long gap of more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, passenger train services between India and Bangladesh resumed on Sunday (May 29).

The move aims to accommodate the convenience of commuters in both India and Bangladesh.

According to a senior railway official of Northeast Frontier Railway Mitali Express will run two days a week on Sunday and Wednesday.

“For the convenience of commuters of both India and Bangladesh, Kolkata – Dhaka – Kolkata Maitree Express and Kolkata – Khulna – Kolkata Bandhan Express will resume services from May 29,” informed Chief Public Relations Officer, Eastern Railway, Ekalabya Chakraborty.

The officials also informed that Mitali Express, third India- Bangladesh train service is set to start on June 1 from New Jalpaiguri to Dhaka.

The tickets have been booked for these trains and have already sold out.