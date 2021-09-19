India Bags Silver At Asia U18 Girls Rugby 7s Championship 2021

The Indian U18 Girls Rugby team lost 17-21 against the United Arab Emirates in (UAE) the final to finish in second place bagging a silver medal in the Asia U-18 Girls Rugby 7s Championship 2021held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Earlier, Indian girls were defeated 12-29 by UAE in their final round-robin match. India finished third after the round-robin stages with two wins and two losses. In the semifinal, India outclassed Kazakhstan 24-7 to march into the final.

The Indian squad in the two-day event comprise Anshika Chauhan (Capt) Tarulata Naik, Nandini, Mama Naik, Gomti, Nirmalya Rout, Chanel Crizzle, Arti Kumari, Akanksha Anand Katkade, Sapna Kumari, Vaishnavi Dattatray Patil, Nikita Oraon, Lavanya Jagdish Adusumalli and Sonali Oraon.

India’s Arti Kumari finished with the event with seven tries- the most in the tournament.