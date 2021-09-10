India & Australia to hold ‘2+2’ ministerial dialogue today

New Delhi: India and Australia are set to hold a ‘2+2’ ministerial dialogue with each other, for which Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne will arrive in India today.

Payne will be accompanied by Defence Minister Peter Dutton during this visit.

Both ministers will hold a ‘2+2’ ministerial dialogue with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. Payne will also meet Union Minister Smriti Irani at Shastri Bhawan here.

India and Australia are expected to focus extensively on further ramping up the overall defence and security ties and boost strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific at their inaugural two-plus-two ministerial dialogue here.