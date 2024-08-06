India at Paris Olympics on Day 12: Mirabai Chanu, Avinash Sable on Focus

India at Paris Olympics: As the play moves on to day 12 of the Paris Olympics 2024, key events are lined up for tomorrow.

💪 Suraj Panwar and Priyanka Goswami are set to begin India’s campaign in the mixed marathon race walk relay event tomorrow.

🏓 In the quarter-finals, the women’s table tennis team will face a formidable opponent as they go up against the fifth-seeded team from Germany.

🏋🏻‍♀️ Tokyo silver medalist Mirabai Chanu is poised to compete for her second Olympic medal in the women’s 49kg category final tomorrow.

🏃‍♂️ Avinash Sable, who secured fifth place in his heat for the men’s 3000m steeplechase qualification, will vie for his first Olympic medal in the final tomorrow.

Check Day 12 schedule of Paris Olympics 2024: