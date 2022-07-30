India Announce Squad For Zimbabwe ODI Series; Kohli, Rohit Rested

Mumbai: The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squad for the three-match ODI series to be played against Zimbabwe in Harare.

While Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested, Shikhar Dhawan, who led the team during the recent series against West Indies, will once again don the role of skipper.

Rahul Tripathi has also received his maiden call-up to the ODI team. The right-handed batter was called up for the tour against Ireland last month. However, he didn’t get to play one game.

The India squad for the series against Zimbabwe is as follows:

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.