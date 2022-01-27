India Announce Squad For Windies Series, Rohit Returns

Mumbai: The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming Paytm ODI and T20I series against the West Indies.

Team India are set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from 6th February followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from 16th February.

Rohit Sharma returned as captain after having missed the South Africa tour and Ruturaj Gaikwad is a part of the One-Day International squad. Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur are part of both squads.

Legspinner Ravi Bishnoi and middle-order batsman Deepak Hooda earned their maiden call-ups to the national side. Hooda was called up for the ODIs while

Bishnoi is a part of both the ODI and T20I squads. Kuldeep Yadav was recalled for the ODIs while Washington Sundar also is a part of both formats.

The BCCI said Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested from the series.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vc), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel