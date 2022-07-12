India Announce Squad For 2022 Commonwealth Games

Mumbai: India have announced their 15-member squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games that will commence on 29th July 2022.

The Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham this year. The tournament will be played by eight teams and will be held in the T20I format. India are placed in Group A, with Pakistan, Australia, and Barbados as the other three teams.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian side in the competition. Other regulars who have been named in the squad are Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, and Jemimah Rodrigues. The two wicket-keepers who have found a place in the squad are Taniya Bhatia and Yastika Bhatia.

Sneh Rana also makes a return to the squad as well. The three stand-by players in the squad are Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh, and Poonam Yadav.

Here is India’s complete squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana

Standby Players: Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh, Poonam Yadav