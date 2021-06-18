India And Bhutan Sign MOU On Environmental Cooperation

New Delhi: India and Bhutan on Friday inked an MoU for developing cooperation between two countries in the area of the environment.

The MoU was signed virtually by Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar from the Indian side and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairperson of the National Environment Commission Lyonpo Dr. Tandi Dorji from the Bhutanese side.

Speaking on the occasion, Javadekar said, the MoU will open new vistas of bilateral co-operation in the area of climate change, waste management, etc.

Describing the relationship between the two countries as symbolic, he said, India wants to engage with Bhutan on environmental related issues including climate change.

The MoU is a platform to further enhance Indian and Bhutanese partnership and support, exchange best practices in areas like prevention of Air Pollution, Waste Management, Chemical Management, Climate Change, etc. It also provides the possibility to have joint projects in areas of mutual interest.

The MoU will also strengthen technological, scientific, and management capabilities and expand the areas of cooperation in the field of environment to promote a mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.