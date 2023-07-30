INDIA alliance to meet Manipur Governor today

Manipur: A delegation of 21 MPs from the opposition bloc INDIA will meet Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday. The 21 opposition leaders arrived at Manipur’s capital Imphal on Saturday morning from Delhi to assess the situation in the state which has seen ethnic violence since May 4.

Notably, two teams of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance visited four relief camps across the state and met with the people affected by Manipur violence.

Meanwhile, BJP slammed the Opposition delegation, terming their visit as a “show off’ and “political tourism”.

The 21-member Opposition delegation from both Houses includes Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh and Phulo Devi Netam of the Congress; Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh of the JDU; Sushmita Dev from Trinamool Congress; Kanimozhi from DMK; Sandosh Kumar of the CPI; AA Rahim from CPI(M), Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD; Javed Ali Khan of SP; Mahua Maji of JMM; PP Mohammed Faizal of NCP; Aneel Prasad Hegde of JDU, ET Mohammed Basheer of IUML; NK Premachandran of RSP; Sushil Gupta of AAP; Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT); D Ravikumar of VCK; Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan also of VCK; and Jayant Singh of the RLD.