India all set for Round 2 draw for AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament

The draw for the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament round 2 will be held at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on May 18.

A total of 12 sides, including the Indian women’s football team, will be part of the draw. The draw will be live streamed.

Top nations in Asian football – North Korea, Japan, Australia, China PR and South Korea – received direct entries in round 2. The remaining seven teams progressed after topping their respective groups in round 1. India won Group G.

The AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament round 2 draw will start at 8:30 AM IST on Thursday and live streaming will be available in India.

India, who are 61st in the FIFA Rankings, have been placed in Pot 4 alongside Iran (67) and North Korea.

AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament round 2: Pots for draw

Pot 1: Australia, Japan, China

Pot 2: Korea Republic, Vietnam, Chinese Taipei

Pot 3: Thailand, Philippines, Uzbekistan

Pot 4: India, Iran, North Korea

The 12 teams will be divided into three groups of four teams each. Matches of each group will be played in one of the three centralised venues – Australia, Japan, China. These games will be played between October 23 and November 1.

After playing each other in a single-legged round-robin league format, the three group winners and the best runner-up team will advance to round 3.

The four teams will then play among themselves on a home-and-away basis on February 24 and 28 next year. The two eventual winners from round 3 will represent Asia in the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament at Paris 2024.

Where to watch AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament round 2 draw in India

Live streaming of the 2024 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying round 2 draw will be available on AFC’s YouTube channel. There is no live telecast of the draw on any TV channel in India. The event starts at 8:30 AM in India.