India alerts citizens about UK travel

London: The Indian Embassy in the United Kingdom, on Tuesday, advised visitors from India to stay vigilant and exercise due caution while travelling in the UK, as some disturbances had been reported in some parts of the country.

Indian travellers should keep up with local news and avoid areas where protests are happening, the high commission said in the travel advisory.

The Indian high commission (embassy) in London “is closely monitoring the situation. Visitors from India are advised to stay vigilant and exercise due caution while travelling in the UK,” the high commission said.

The stabbing of three young girls in Southport last week has been exploited by anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim groups. Disinformation has been spread online and amplified by far-right figures, inciting unrest in various towns and cities.

The unrest began last Tuesday after claims that a suspect in Southport was a radical Islamist. Police, however, say the 17-year-old suspect, born in Britain, is not being treated as a terrorist threat. The suspect’s parents had emigrated from Rwanda.