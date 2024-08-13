India Aims High with Record Contingent for Paris Paralympics

Paris: India is set to secure over 25 medals with its largest delegation yet of 84 athletes at the forthcoming Paris Paralympic Games beginning August 28, as per Devendra Jhajharia, the head of the nation’s governing body.

Jhajharia, a Paralympics double gold medalist, highlighted the Indian team’s goal to continue the momentum from their record-breaking performances at the Tokyo Paralympics and the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Para Games. India achieved 19 medals in Tokyo and an unprecedented 111 medals at the Asian Para Games.

‘This is the most sizable para contingent that India has dispatched to the Paralympics. We are very optimistic about the overall performance and confident of winning more than 25 medals,’ Jhajharia remarked at a Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) event.

The Indian squad will compete across 12 sports, including archery, athletics, badminton, canoeing, cycling, blind judo, powerlifting, rowing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, and taekwondo. ‘Our athletes are in prime condition, having undergone intensive training for this event. We anticipate exceptional performances, especially in athletics, badminton, archery, and shooting, ready to bring honour to India,’ added the PCI president.

The team includes both experienced and emerging athletes. Many are at their second or third Paralympics. Notably, Amit Kumar Saroha is in his fourth Paralympics, competing in the F51 discus throw category, and 17-year-old archer Sheetal Devi, who shoots using her legs, has recently won gold in archery at the 2023 Asian Para Games. Moreover, 100 Sports Management Private Limited has obtained exclusive broadcast and digital media rights for the Paris Paralympics in India.