India advises its citizens to leave Ukraine temporarily

New Delhi: India today advised its citizens in Ukraine to consider leaving the country temporarily.

The move comes amidst concerns that Russia might invade Kyiv. Though Moscow denies it has any plans to invade Ukraine, Putin’s forces has massed well over 1,30,000 troops near the Ukrainian borders.

“In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily. Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine,” the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said in an advisory.

“Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required. The Embassy continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine,” it further stated.

On January 26, the Indian embassy in Kyiv had asked its citizens residing in Ukraine to register themselves in a bid to disseminate information in a swift manner.

“With an intent to coordinate with Indian citizens effectively, and disseminate information in a swift manner, Embassy of India, Kyiv requests all Indian citizens, including students presently located in the territory of Ukraine, to fill up the below form. Those students presently pursuing online education from India are directed NOT to fill-up the form,” the Indian embassy said in a release.

Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months, with Russia and NATO accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border.