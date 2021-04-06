India Administers Highest-Ever COVID-19 Vaccine Shots In 24 Hrs

New Delhi: In a landmark achievement in India’s fight against Covid19, more than 43 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single day vaccination coverage in the country so far.

As on Day-80 of the vaccination drive (5th April, 2021), 43,00,966 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 39,00,505 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 48,095 sessions for 1st dose and 4,00,461 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

In another significant development, the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 8.31 Cr today. The first dose vaccinations have also exceeded the landmark figure of 7 crore (7,22,77,309) doses.

Cumulatively, 8,31,10,926 vaccine doses have been administered through 12,83,816 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 89,60,061 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 53,71,162 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 97,28,713 FLWs (1stdose), 42,64,691 FLWs (2nddose), 3,41,06,071 1st dose beneficiaries and 8,12,237 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 1,94,82,464 (1st dose) and 3,85,527 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 and above.