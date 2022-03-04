India adds 6396 new Covid cases

New Delhi: India recorded 6,396 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 201 Covid deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (March 4), the country saw a total of 13,450 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.64 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,23,67,070.

As per data:

Active case: 69,897

Daily positivity rate: 0.69%

Total recoveries: 4,23,67,070

Death toll: 5,14,589

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 69,897 (0.16%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,14,589. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.69 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,09,73,356 samples have been tested up to March 3 for COVID-19. Of these 9,23,351 samples were tested on Thursday.