Off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar has been called up for the second and third Tests against New Zealand.

New Zealand leads the three-match series 1-0 after an emphatic win in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Kiwis gained a 356-run lead by bowling out the Men in Blue for a record low of 46.

Despite India’s fightback in the third innings, New Zealand went into the second Test 1-0 up after chasing down a target of 107 in the final innings. Following this, India has included Sundar in their Test squad. The right-arm spinner has taken six wickets in his four Tests and scored 265 runs at an average of 66.25.

The Men’s Selection Committee on Sunday added Washington Sundar to India’s squad for the remainder of the IDFC First Bank Test series against New Zealand. Washington Sundar will link-up with the squad in Pune ahead of the second Test.

India’s updated squad for the second and third Test against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand’s Tour of India, 2024 (Test Series) S. No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue 1 Thursday 24-Oct-24 Monday 28-Oct-24 9:30 AM 2nd Test Pune 2 Friday 01-Nov-24 Tuesday 05-Nov-24 9:30 AM 3rd Test Mumbai

