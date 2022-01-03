India Achieves Highest-Ever Monthly Exports In December 2021

New Delhi: As per the Preliminary Data for December 2021, India’s merchandise export in December 2021 was USD 37.29 billion, the highest ever monthly achievement, which shows an increase of 37.0% over USD 27.22 billion in December 2020 and an increase of 37.55% over USD 27.11 billion in December 2019.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Textiles, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution called it a historic achievement and attributed it to the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He also congratulated all the EPCs, exporters and Indian Embassy officials all across the globe for contributing to this historic achievement.

India’s merchandise export in April-December 2021 was USD 299.74 billion, an increase of 48.85% over USD 201.37 billion in April-December 2020 and an increase of 25.80% over USD 238.27 billion in April-December 2019.

India’s merchandise import in December 2021 was USD 59.27 billion, an increase of 38.06% over USD 42.93 billion in December 2020 and an increase of 49.7% over USD 39.59 billion in December 2019.

India’s merchandise import in April-December 2021 was USD 443.71 billion, an increase of 69.27% over USD 262.13 billion in April-December 2020 and an increase of 21.84% over USD 364.18 billion in April-December 2019.

The trade deficit in December 2021 was USD 21.99 billion, while it was 143.97 billion USD during April-December 2021.