India Abstains From UN Human Rights Council Resolution On Gaza Ceasefire

New Delhi: India on Friday opted to abstain from voting on a United Nations Human Rights Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution also urged to lift Israel’s blockade on the strip. The resolution, titled “Human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the obligation to ensure accountability and justice,” was passed by the Geneva-based Council with 28 in favour, 6 against, and 13 abstentions.

India’s move to abstain from the vote aligned it with other countries, like France, Japan, Netherlands, and Romania. Argentina, Bulgaria, and Germany were some of the countries that voted against the resolution.

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) adopted the resolution that urged Israel to be held accountable for potential war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip. Notably, Israel has rejected the resolution, labelling it a “distorted text”.