India A squad for four-day matches against New Zealand A announced

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked India A squad for the four-day matches against New Zealand A starting next month. New Zealand A will tour India for three four-day matches and as many one-day games.

The red-ball matches will be held in Bengaluru and Hubli. Squads for the white-ball games to be played in Chennai will be announced later.

India A squad for four-day matches: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraaz Khan, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (wk), Upendra Yadav (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Arzan Nagwaswalla