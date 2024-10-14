Mumbai: The Men’s Selection Committee has selected the India A team for the forthcoming ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024, scheduled from October 18th to 27th, 2024, in Muscat, Oman.

India A is in Group B alongside Oman, Pakistan A, and UAE, while Group A comprises Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka A. India A will kick off their campaign against Pakistan A on October 19, 2024, at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat.

The squad lists fifteen players, most of whom are engaged in the first round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. These players will leave their state teams for the second and third rounds to join the Emerging team for the tournament commencing on October 19.

Hyderabad’s left-handed batsman, Tilak Varma, will captain the team, with Punjab’s all-rounder Abhishek Sharma as the vice-captain. Both have experience in the senior team, providing valuable international exposure. Wicketkeeping will be managed by Prabhsimran Singh and Anuj Rawat, with Vaibhav Arora and Rahul Chahar leading the bowling attack for the continental event.

India A Squad:

Tilak Varma (C), Abhishek Sharma (VC), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Ramandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat (WK), Sai Kishore, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Anshul Kamboj, Aquib Khan, Rasik Salam

India A is set to face Pakistan A in the tournament opener at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat on Saturday, October 19. The entire 20-over tournament will take place at this venue. Following this, the Men in Blue will play against the UAE and the host team, Oman, on October 21 and October 23, respectively.

India A fixtures:

ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup, 2024 – India A fixtures Day Date Match Venue Saturday 19-Oct-24 India A vs Pakistan A Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Muscat Monday 21-Oct-24 India A vs UAE Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Muscat Wednesday 23-Oct-24 Oman vs India A Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Muscat Friday 25-Oct-24 SF 1 (Group A 1st vs Group B 2nd) Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Muscat Friday 25-Oct-24 SF 2 (Group B 1st vs Group A 2nd) Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Muscat Sunday 27-Oct-24 Final Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Muscat

