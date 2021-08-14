Independence Day: 67 Police Personnel From Odisha To Get Medal For Gallantry

Bhubaneswar: Central Government on Saturday announced Police Medal for Gallantry to 662 police personnel, President’s Police Medal for Gallantry to 628 personnel, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service to 88 personnel, and Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 662 personnel.

Among the majority of the 628 Gallantry Awards, 1 PPMG to J&K Police and 1 PPMG to CRPF (Posthumous) is being awarded, 398 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu & Kashmir region, 155 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 27 personnel for their gallant action in North-East Region.

Similarly, among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards 256 are from J&K Police, 151 are from CRPF, 23 are from ITBP and 67 are from Odisha Police, 25 are from Maharashtra and 20 are from Chhattisgarh and the remaining from the other States/UTs and CAPFs.

Here’s the list of Odisha Police Personnel: