Independence Day 2024 dress rehearsal today, Delhi Police release traffic advisory

Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for Tuesday in view of the dress rehearsal ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, announcing the closure of key roads and alternative routes for commuters. According to the advisory, several roads will be closed between 4am and 11am and only labelled vehicles will be permitted on the routes.

In view of the restrictions, the police have advised the general public and motorists to “keep patience”, observe traffic rules and road discipline, and follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections.

Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail, Lothian Road from GPO to Chatta Rail, SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort, Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP flyover (Salimgarh bypass).

Along with this, the Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge will be closed.

According to the advisory, all the local city buses, including DTC, will not move on Ring Road from 12 am midnight on Tuesday to 11 am between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Ring Road, NH-24, NH ‘T’-point (Nizamuddin Khatta) and take available alternative routes.

All buses coming from Ghaziabad towards Delhi shall move via Bhopura Chungi Road from Mohan Nagar for Wazirabad Road and then towards Chandgi Ram Akhara – u-turn ISBT and enter ISBT; buses coming from Dhaulakuan shall be diverted on Ring Road for taking Punjabi Bagh, Azad Pur, Akhara Chandgi Ram, U-turn ISBT and enter ISBT Kashmere Gate; buses operating between ISBT and Faridabad (Badarpur) shall either terminate at Sarai Kale Khan or be diverted on Ring road via Dhaulakuan Punjabi Bagh, Azad Pur, Akhara Chandgi Ram, U-turn ISBT and enter ISBT; buses bound for Loni Border shall proceed via Wazirabad Bridge and those bound for Ghaziabad shall proceed via ISBT Bridge; buses usually terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi Main Railway Station will be curtailed or diverted, the advisory said.

It added that no bus shall be allowed to take a U-turn at the northern loop of Ring Road near Budh Vihar (monastery) and would be diverted towards Wazirabad to go Trans Yamuna or take a yu-turn from Chandgiram Akhara and take a loop of ISBT flyover to go towards Shastri Park. Buses bound for Dhaula Kuan shall take Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Link Road, and Upper Ridge Road (Vande Matram Marg), it said.

The normal bus services will restored after 11am.