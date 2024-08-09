Independence Day 2024: Check Traffic Regulations for I-Day Parade in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has issued traffic regulations for the smooth conduct of the state-level Independence Day Parade at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar.

On the eve of the state-level Independence Day Parade 2024 and its rehearsal & full dress rehearsal, the following traffic restriction/ diversion will be effective on the Mahatma Gandhi Marg and its periphery on 11th & 12th August 2024 from 2.00 PM to 6.00 PM, on 13th August 2024 from 7.00 AM to 11.30 AM and on 15th August 2024 from 6.30 AM onwards till the completion of parade/ function,” read a Public Notice issued by the Police Commissionerate.

Following traffic restriction/diversion shall be undertaken on Mahatma Gandhi Marg and its periphery during the above-mentioned dates and time.

No heavy vehicles shall be allowed to ply towards Master Canteen Square either from Ram Mandir Crossing or from Rajmahal Crossing.

Two-wheelers and light motor vehicles shall be allowed from Rajmahal crossing towards Ram Mandir crossing up to Master canteen square only. All the above vehicles will not be allowed to turn towards PMG Square on Mahatma Gandhi Marg till the parade is over.

No vehicles shall be allowed to come towards Rabindra Mandap crossing from the Housing Board crossing side and shall be diverted at Keshari Talkies crossing towards the left side lane.

No vehicles shall be allowed to move towards PMG Square from AG Sqr. side and shall be diverted from Jaydev Bhawan Sqr. towards the IDCOL auditorium side.

All kinds of vehicles coming from 120 Bn. Sqr. side shall be diverted towards Unit 4 at MLA colony crossing.

All the lanes touching Mahatma Gandhi Marg shall be sealed and only pedestrians shall be allowed to go to Mahatma Gandhi Marg.

The following places are designated as “Parking Places” during parade hours.

BDA Bus Stand near Railway Station.

Open space in front of Congress Bhawan.

Open space in front of IDCOL Auditorium

Open space in front of Jaydev Bhawan

Open space in front of SBI in Unit-III

Open space inside Rabindra Mandap

Unit II Girl’s High School Ground.

Selling of Gas Baloon is strictly prohibited in the area between PMG Square and Master Canteen Square on 15.08.2024 from 6.30 AM till the parade is over.

Violation of the instant order is an offence punishable u/s 96 of the Odisha Urban Police Act 2003 and is compoundable with a minimum fine of Rs.500/- which can extend up to Rs.1000/-.

Commissionerate Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack requested the public to plan their route accordingly.