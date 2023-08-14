Independence Day 2023: Check traffic regulations for I-Day Parade in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has issued traffic regulations for the smooth conduct of the state-level Independence Day parade at Unit-III Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

People from different parts of Bhubaneswar and other places shall come to witness the Independence Day Parade and a huge congregation is expected which may cause serious traffic congestion around Exhibition Ground. VIPs and other dignitaries will also attend the function.

“In order to regulate traffic, the Commissionerate Police has imposed restrictions on traffic movement around Exhibition Ground at Unit-III in Bhubaneswar, informed,” Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarshi, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack while issuing the traffic regulations.

Following are the traffic regulations:-

No vehicle shall be allowed to ply in between MBS blocking-St.Joseph lane blocking stretch of Ram Mandir-Housing Board Square road from 06.30 A.M. onwards on 15.08.2023 till the parade is over.

Vehicles coming from Housing board side intending to go towards Ram Mandir will be allowed up to MBS lane blocking at Housing Board square where they will be diverted towards Kendriya Vidyalaya lane. Similarly vehicles coming from towards Ram Mandir square intending to go towards Housing Board square will be allowed up to St. Joseph lane where they will be diverted towards Kendria Vidyalaya lane exiting out at MBS lane blocking near Housing board square.

There will be a blocking at Hotel Charlie lane where vehicles coming from PMG, Kesari talkies side will be diverted towards Sachivalaya Marg. There will be blocking at lanes exiting out at Gate No I & II emerging from Sachivalaya Marg.

Lanes emerging from Kendriya Vidyalaya lane exiting out at Housing Board Ram Mandir road will be blocked and there will be no vehicular movement on MBS blocking- St.Joseph lane blocking stretch.

There will be designated parking spaces as listed below—