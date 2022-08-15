Independence Day 2022: PM Modi Hoists National Flag, Addresses Nation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day on Monday.

Ahead of the flag hoisting ceremony, PM Modi paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

From Rajghat, Modi reached Red Fort. He then received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. Later, a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard presented a general salute to the Prime Minister.