Ind vs WI: IPL Experience Helped Us, Say Axar & Dhawan

The Shikhar Dhawan-led India clinched the three-match ODI series against the West Indies after a thrilling win in the second ODI, thanks to a terrific effort with the bat at the end from Axar Patel, who made 64* off 35 to power the team over the line.

Post the game, Axar, who received the Player of the Match, said:

“It’s very special, to get it in a crucial, series-winning cause is amazing. When I went out, I aimed for 10-11 and over. We thought it could be done as we have IPL experience. We wanted to be calm and keep cover of the rate. This was special as this is my first ODI since 2017, even though my first fifty came here. Winning the series too makes me feel wonderful,” said Axar during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Dhawan credited the team for their brilliant performance while showering praise on Axar for his match-winning effort.

“I feel it was a great team performance. We made mistakes, we took the challenge and we had self-belief. I was also surprised. Hats off to our middle order. All the batters were amazing, Axar and Avesh, who got those boundaries, were amazing. Our domestic and IPL cricket keeps us ready as we play in front of big crowds. As Axar said, he’s done it multiple times in IPL. That brings a big stage.

“At the halfway stage, we felt we pulled them. We got a couple of wickets, then Hope and Pooran took off. We thought we can do it if they can. We started slowly, I thought we can take off against left arm spin. I got out, Shreyas and Sanju played well. There was a silly mistake with the run out. But the way Axar played was amazing. Our support staff has been excellent.”

Dhawan, who had made a century on his 100th ODI game as well, showered praise on Shai Hope for doing the same.

“It was great when I scored a 100 on my 100th match. Congrats to Hope on doing it, he’s a quality player. He’s got a bright present and future with the West Indies,” Dhawan concluded.