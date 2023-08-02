IND Vs WI: India Register Biggest-Ever Away ODI Win Over West Indies To Clinch Series 2-1

Trinidad: India emerged triumphant over West Indies by a staggering 200 runs in the third ODI late on Tuesday, sealing the series 2-1 in their favour.

The encounter not only showcased the remarkable talents of several players but also raised pertinent questions about India’s team combination ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup and the highly anticipated World Cup on home soil. Shubman Gill, who had been relatively subdued during the Caribbean tour, finally found his groove in the third ODI, delivering a commanding 85 off 92 balls.

His scintillating opening partnership of 143 runs with the in-form Ishan Kishan (77 off 64 balls) set the stage for India’s formidable total of 351 for 5 after being put into bat.

It was a record-extending 13th straight bilateral OI series win for India against West Indies.

After a dominant show with the bat, they have put on a clinical performance with the ball too wrapping up the West Indies for 151. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for India while Mukesh Kumar also scalped 3 wickets. Jaydev Unadkat and Kuldeep Yadav were the other wicket-takers for India.