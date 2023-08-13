IND vs WI, 5th T20I: India post 165/9 in series decider

Suryakumar Yadav led the charge with the bat as India posted a challenging 165/9 on the board in the fifth T20I against West Indies. Suryakumar, who walked in at number three after India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first over, scored 61(45) before being trapped LBW by Jason Holder.

Earlier, Akeal Hosein injected double blow after India won the toss and opted to bat. Hosein dismissed both Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill for single digit scores. Suryakumar and Tilak Varma then added 49 runs for the third wicket, before Roston Chase packed Varma for 27(18).

Shepherd packed Sanju Samson for 13(9). Surya then along with Hardik Pandya guided India to 121/4 in 15.5 overs before rain interrupted the show. Soon after the rain interval Romario Shepherd got rid of Pandya for 14(18). India reached 161/8 in 19.4 overs before rain forced another stoppage.

Jason Holder then got rid of Axar Patel right after the delay and Mukesh Kumar added four runs in the final ball of the inning.