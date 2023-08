IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Brandon King hits 50 right before lightning stops play

Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran have given West Indies complete control in the series decider against India at Lauderhill, Florida.

Chasing 166, the pair have stitched a century plus stand for the second wicket, with Brandon King slamming a 38-ball half-century.

Pooran, on the other hand, is batting in his 40s as West Indies reach 117/1 in 12.3 overs before play is stopped due to lightning.