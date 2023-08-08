IND vs WI, 3rd T20: West Indies win toss, elect to bat first

West Indies have won the toss and elected to bat first in the third T20I.

After losing the Test series and giving India a fight in the T20I series, West Indies are on the verge of a series win in the five-match T20I series.

The hosts have taken a 2-0 lead already and the third match of the five-match series will get underway at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Fair to say in both the matches so far, it is the Indian batters who have disappointed. Young Tilak Varma has been the bright spark in India’s batting lineup but none of the others have really made an impact.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to make his T20I debut for Team India. Yashasvi Jaiswal came in for Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav replacing Ravi Bishnoi in the XI.

For West Indies, Jason Holder misses out due to a niggle. Roston Chase comes in.

India Playing XI: S Gill, Y Jaiswal, T Varma, S Yadav, S Samson(wk), H Pandya(c), A Patel, K Yadav, Y Chahal, A Singh, M Kumar.

West Indies Playing XI: K Mayers, B King, J Charles(wk), N Pooran, R Powell (c), S Hetmyer, R Chase, R Shepherd, A Joseph, A Hosein, O McCoy.