IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: India post 351/5 in 50 overs

India ended up posting 351/5 after 50 overs, kudos to Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, and Hardik Pandya’s brilliant knocks.

India posted 351/5 in 50 overs after they were invited to bat first against West Indies in the series decider. Not even once they allowed the Windies’ bowlers to put pressure on them.

Earlier, Shubman Gill missed out on a century as he was dismissed for 85(92). Gill along with Sanju Samson had helped India get things back in order after they lost Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad in quick succession.

Samson was dismissed for 51(41). Gill was part of another strong partnership at the top as he added 143 runs with Ishan Kishan for the first wicket. Ishan was stumped for 77(64). Hardik Pandya returned unbeaten on 70 off 52 balls.

The three-match series is tied at 1-1 and despite the series at stake, India have stuck to their old plans.