IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma’s half-century help India post 152/7 in 20 overs

Tilak Varma’s maiden T20I half-century in the second T20I against West Indies at the Providence Stadium, Guyana, helped India post 152/7 in 20 overs.

However, he was caught in the deep right after reaching the milestone. India lost Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav early after winning the toss. Alzarri Joseph provided the hosts with the first breakthrough, getting rid of Gill for 7(9). Suryakumar Yadav was then run out for 1(3) in the next over.

Ishan Kishan, who stitched a rescue work with Varma, was dismissed for 27(23). The Men In Blue were forced to tweak the playing XI as Ravi Bishnoi replaces Kuldeep Yadav. Pandya confirmed that the chinaman spinner took a blow at nets but assured that nothing was serious.

West Indies, on the other hand, have not tweaked the winning combination. India are currently trailing 1-0 in the five-match series.