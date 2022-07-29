Ind vs WI 1st T20I: Karthik, Bowlers Power India To Beat West Indies By 68 Runs

Trinidad: West Indies were too fast in scoring runs but Indian bowlers were the fastest who ended up the home team’s scoring and won the first T20I by 68 runs.

Defending a total of 191, West Indies kept losing wickets and bundled by 122 runs in the first T20I.

Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets in as many overs as West Indies lost their eighth wicket in chase. For India, Bishnoi and Ravichandran Ashwin have taken two wickets each.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma led the pack with a brilliant 64 while Dinesh Karthik chipped up with an unbeaten to take India to 190 for six against West Indies in the first ODI.

After being put into bat, India got off to a strong start with Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav. However, India lost both Suryakumar and Shreyas Iyer in quick succession, putting West Indies on top.

India kept on losing wickets at regular intervals before Karthik counter-attack took India to a strong total.