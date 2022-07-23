IND vs WI 1st ODI: India Edge Past West Indies By 3 Runs In Last-Ball Thriller

Trinidad: A combined bowling effort helped India stop West Indies three runs short of their total in the first ODI of the three-match series between the sides at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad on Friday.

Earlier, the knocks of Shikhar Dhawan (97) and Shubman Gill (64) helped India post 308 for 7 batting first.

In reply, West Indies were looking really strong at 133 for 1 during the 309-run chase but India bounced back and stayed in the game till the end to bag the nail-biter by a narrow margin of three runs. The Indian bowling attack got the wickets and managed to see off the opposition, winning by a margin of just 3 runs.

It is worth noting that Ravindra Jadeja, India’s vice-captain for the series, has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies due to injury.

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.