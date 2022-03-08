Ind vs SL: Axar Patel Added To India Squad For 2nd Test

Mumbai: The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday added all-rounder Axar Patel to India’s squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka to be played in Bengaluru from March 12.

The BCCI in a statement mentioned that the 28-year-old left-arm spinner “has completed his rehab and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team.”

Meanwhile, spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the squad for the second Test. India, under skipper Rohit Sharma, defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in the first Test in Mohali.

India’s squad for the second Test: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R. Ashwin, Saurabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Axar Patel.