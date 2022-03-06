IND vs SL 1st Test: India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs

India win by an innings and 222 runs, their second-biggest margin of victory in Tests against Sri Lanka, to take a 1-0 Series lead at Mohali.

The second test of the series is a Day/Night game at Bangalore starting on the 12th of March.

Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with the bat and remained unbeaten for India before shining with the ball again, picking up 9 wickets in the match.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin took four wickets each while Mohammed Shami also picked up a couple. Ashwin also surpassed Kapil Dev to become India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test, after Anil Kumble.

Rishabh Pant scored a counter-attacking 96 while Hanuma Vihari hit a fifty. Virat Kohli had also played a fine knock of 45 but he missed out on a big score on his 100th Test. Initially, India had won the toss and skipper Rohit Sharma had elected to bat.