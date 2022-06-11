Ind vs SA T20I: South Africa team leave hotel; undertake net practice at Barabati stadium

Bhubaneswar: South Africa team left for Barabati stadium from Mayfair hotel in Bhubaneswar for net practice session.

The SA team on Saturday spent some quality time at Nets at the Historic Barabati Stadium in Cuttack head of Sunday encounter against the visiting South Africa team.

To welcome the players, OCA has made special arrangements.

Odisha Director General (DG) Of Police Sunil Bansal and other senior officials of Commissionerate Police took stock of the security arrangements at the ground on Friday.

Twin City Police Commissioner, Saumendra Priyadarshi said, “62 platoons of police force to be deployed for India-South Africa T20I match. 8 DCPs, 4 Addl DCPs, 200 officers will be in charge of the entire security arrangements. Special parking arrangements made for visitors at five different places.”