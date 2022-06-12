IND Vs SA T20I: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Reaches Bhubaneswar, To Meet Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the second T20I match between India and South Africa at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has reached Bhubaneswar this afternoon.

Ganguly was welcomed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here by the officials of Odisha Cricket Association (OCA).

According to reports, Ganguly is scheduled to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at around 5 PM at Naveen Niwas here.

The second T20 match between India and South Africa is slated to begin at 7 PM at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.