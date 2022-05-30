Ind Vs SA T20 Match At Barabati: Know How To Book Online Tickets

Cuttack: Online ticket sale for India-South Africa T20 at Barabati Stadium is scheduled to be held on June 12 at the Barabati Stadium here will commence on June 1.

This was announced by Odisha Cricket Association’s (OCA’s) ticket partner Paytm.

Addressing a presser here today at the Barabati Stadium conference hall, OCA CEO Subrat Behera informed that arrangements have been made for the online sale of 5,000 tickets for the match from June 1.

Online tickets will be available at the Paytm Insider app, Paytm App and www.insider.in the website on 1st June 2022 at 11 am on a first come first serve basis. Tickets are subject to availability.

Below are the detailed steps to buy online tickets: Open the Paytm Insider app / Download the app.

• Register with email id or mobile no.

• Select current location or type Cuttack.

• Go to the Event : IND v SA 2nd T20I Trophy

• Click on BUY NOW

• Select the Stand you want to BUY

• Select the Qty and click on BUY

• Enter user information

• Select Voter ID / Driving License ID / other

•Enter ID number based on your above selection

• Enter Name as per ID

• Select your pickup slot timing

• Check box T&C and click on Check Out

• Check your Pickup details and click on Continue

• Check your Order Summary and click on Continue

• Enter your Name, Mobile number and email id

• Click on T&C and click to continue

• Select your preferable Payment option and complete the transaction.

• On successful Transaction, Customers will get the confirmation to their mobile and email.

Note: Customer Id will be cross verified at the box office while collecting the tickets. Please you enter correct id number and name.