Ind vs SA: Drinks break in T20; Intervals after 10 overs in Delhi

New Delhi: The BCCI has decided to come up with a plan to counter the scorching heat during the first T20 match of the series between India and South Africa in New Delhi.

As per a report, there would be drink breaks after every 10 overs during the match. Drink breaks do not happen in T20s. But the ICC introduced it last year during the World Cup in Dubai.

The temperature is hovering in excess of 40 over the past week and that could make things extremely difficult for the players. Both the captains Rishabh Pant and Temba Bavuma have expressed concern over the sweltering heatwave conditions in Delhi.