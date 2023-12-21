IND vs SA, 3rd ODI: India Beat South Africa By 78 Runs To Clinch Series 2-1

IND vs SA: India rode on Sanju Samson’s hundred to beat South Africa by 78 runs in the ODI series decider at the Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday.

KL Rahul became only the second Indian captain after Virat Kohli to lead India to an ODI series win in men’s cricket in South Africa.

Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Rinku Singh along with captain Rahul shone in the 3-match series.

Sanju Samson proved his naysayers wrong in the final ODI, hitting a match-winning 108 while Washington Sundar shone with a miserly spell in Paarl.

India won the first ODI by 8 wickets after fiery spells from Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan. In fact, Arshdeep became the first Indian pacer to pick up a 5-wicket haul against South Africa in ODIs.

However, India lost to South Africa in the 2nd ODI in Gqeberha before they bounced back in the series decider.

India are yet to win a Test series in South Africa. Rohit Sharma will have the opportunity to script history as an experienced Indian side is set to take on South Africa in a 2-Test series from December 26.