Ind Vs SA 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score & Updates From Cuttack: India Look To Bounce Back

Team India & South Africa leave for Barabati Stadium

Team India and South Africa Leave For Barabati stadium in Cuttack ahead of the second T20I match.

The two sides have faced off 16 times in the format with the home team taking nine wins and the Proteas winning seven.

Sourav Ganguly Reaches Bhubaneswar, To Meet Odisha CM

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reaches Bhubaneswar ahead of second T20I match between India & South Africa at Cuttack Barabati Stadium; Ganguly is also scheduled to meet CM Naveen Patnaik later this evening

India Look To Bounce Back

Cuttack: India take on South Africa in the second T20I at Cuttack on Sunday, June 12. This will be just the third T20I to take place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. South Africa lead the 5-match T20I series 1-0.

Stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant and co. will be looking to bounce back after India’s loss in a high-scoring first match. Ishan Kishan’s magnificent knock of 76 off 48 went in vain as David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen put on a brilliant partnership to take South Africa home with eight wickets to spare in the opening T20I in Delhi.

Squads

India: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer,Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.