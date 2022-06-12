Ind vs SA 2nd T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Amazing Spell Goes In Vain, Proteas Won By 4 Wickets

Cuttack: Heinrich Klaasen’s magnificent knock of 81 off 46 powered South Africa to a six-wicket win over India in the second T20I as the visitors took a 2-0 lead in the 5-match series.

Chasing 149, South Africa lost three early wickets thanks to Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s brilliant opening spell. However, Klaasen and Temba Bavuma (35) steadied South Africa.

When Bavuma fell to Yuzvendra Chahal, Klaasen upped the ante and went on to register his highest score in T20Is.

Harshal Patel bowling to Heinrich Klaasen, good length ball, pitching outside off stump, Heinrich Klaasen plays an aggressive lofted on drive on the front foot WICKET Heinrich Klaasen c Ravi Bishnoi b Harshal Patel (South Africa 144 Runs for 5 wickets) Chahal Removes Temba Bavuma, South Africa 4 Down In Chase Of 149 Yuzvendra Chahal has the last laugh!! Temba Bavuma is on strike, good length ball, pitching on leg stump, Temba Bavuma gets deceived to the pull shot and the ball skids and crashes the stumps! WICKET!! Temba Bavuma b Yuzvendra Chahal (South Africa 93 Runs for 4 wickets) Heinrich Klaasen and Temba Bavuma revive South Africa Temba Bavuma and Heinrich Klaasen have steadied South Africa to keep them on track in their chase of 149 Bhuvneshwar Kumar is on fire!! Rassie van der Dussen is the third victim Good length ball, pitching outside off stump, Rassie van der Dussen tries to nudge the ball straight but he misses the nipping back delivery and the ball crashes onto the stumps! WICKET!! Rassie van der Dussen b Bhuvneshwar Kumar (South Africa 29 Runs for 3 wickets) Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dwaine Pretorius, OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling to Dwaine Pretorius, good length ball, pitching outside off stump, Dwaine Pretorius plays an aggressive front foot flick WICKET Dwaine Pretorius c Avesh Khan b Bhuvneshwar Kumar (South Africa 13 Runs for 2 wickets) Bhuvneshwar gives India early wicket Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India an early breakthrough, as he bowled Reeza Hendricks out in the first over of South Africa’s chase of 149. 149 is the target to chase for South Africa! Dwaine Pretorius bowling to Dinesh Karthik, full toss ball, outside off stump, Dinesh Karthik uncomfortably plays an aggressive lofted straight shot on the front foot for a single. Shreyas Iyer is the Top Performer from the first innings for his knock of 40 off 35 deliveries. Anrich Nortje bowling to Axar Patel, good length ball, pitching on leg stump, Axar Patel plays an aggressive on drive on the front foot WICKET Axar Patel b Anrich Nortje (India 112 Runs for 6 wickets) India left reeling at 99/5 after Pretorius castled Iyer Dwaine Pretorius bowling to Shreyas Iyer, short of good length ball, pitching outside off stump, Shreyas Iyer leaves his bat for the nipping away delivery! The ball teases the outside edge and carries to the keeper! WICKET!! Shreyas Iyer c Heinrich Klaasen b Dwaine Pretorius (India 98 Runs for 5 wickets) Pandya Departs For 9; India yet to reach 100 mark, India 90 Runs for 4 wickets OUT! Parnell finds a way through! Good length from Parnell, on leg stump and angled across. Pandya steps away but misses while attempting to play a cut, the stumps are disturbed, and Pandya has to depart.

Rishabh c Rassie van der Dussen b Keshav Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj bowling to Rishabh Pant, good length ball, pitching outside off stump, Rishabh Pant steps down and plays an aggressive lofted cover drive WICKET Rishabh Pant c Rassie van der Dussen b Keshav Maharaj (India 68 Runs for 3 wickets)

50 comes up for team India! Anrich Nortje bowling to Shreyas Iyer, short of good length ball, pitching on off stump, Shreyas Iyer plays an aggressive pull shot on the back foot for a single Proteas End Ishan Kishan’s Counter-Attack, India 2 Down Anrich Nortje bowling to Ishan Kishan, short length ball, pitching outside off stump, Ishan Kishan plays an aggressive pull shot on the front foot WICKET Ishan Kishan c Rassie van der Dussen b Anrich Nortje (India 48 Runs for 2 wickets) Ruturaj Gaikwad c Keshav Maharaj b Kagiso Rabada (India 3 Runs for 1 wicket) Kagiso Rabada bowling to Ruturaj Gaikwad, full-length ball, pitching outside off stump, Ruturaj Gaikwad aggressively plays a square drive on the front foot WICKET. The crowd has been silenced. Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan are at the crease. Gaikwad is on strike. Rabada will open the attack

South Africa Win Toss & Opt To Field

South Africa Captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and choose to bowl first. While Quinton de Kock is to be on the bench due to injury, India have decided to go with the same team.

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

BCCI Prez Ganguly Meets Odisha CM Naveen Ahead of Barabati T20I

PITCH REPORT:

Deep Dasgupta: “It has a fair bit of grass but it is dry grass, it will not help the seamers too much. Fair amount of cracks as well but doesn’t seem to grip too much as well. It is going to skid through and not much for the spinners. Because of the weather it has a little bit of moisture and can be two-paced. It is quite humid and dew hasn’t been there in the last couple of nights. The par score is going to be 160-170,

Spectators make beeline awaiting their entry to Barabati Stadium ahead of the second T20I between India and South Africa.

Team India & South Africa leave for Barabati Stadium

Team India and South Africa Leave For Barabati stadium in Cuttack ahead of the second T20I match.

The two sides have faced off 16 times in the format with the home team taking nine wins and the Proteas winning seven.

Sourav Ganguly Reaches Bhubaneswar, To Meet Odisha CM

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reaches Bhubaneswar ahead of second T20I match between India & South Africa at Cuttack Barabati Stadium; Ganguly is also scheduled to meet CM Naveen Patnaik later this evening

India Look To Bounce Back

Cuttack: India take on South Africa in the second T20I at Cuttack on Sunday, June 12. This will be just the third T20I to take place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. South Africa lead the 5-match T20I series 1-0.

Stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant and co. will be looking to bounce back after India’s loss in a high-scoring first match. Ishan Kishan’s magnificent knock of 76 off 48 went in vain as David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen put on a brilliant partnership to take South Africa home with eight wickets to spare in the opening T20I in Delhi.

Squads

India: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer,Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.