IND vs PAK: King Kohli’s half-century & Pakistan’s win start a meme fest

Dubai: Pakistan have finally been able to beat India in a World Cup game. On Sunday, October 24, the Men in Green defied the odds and thumped the Men in Blue by a mammoth margin of 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It was a completely one-sided affair as Babar Azam and Co. didn’t give India the slightest of chance to make a comeback.

Virat Kohli, at the other end, went on to score a half-century. But, in vain, as Pakistan went ahead to grab the historic victory against India.

This has now initiated a meme fest on social media sites.