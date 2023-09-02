IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Rain forces washout; India and Pakistan share points

The much-anticipated Asia Cup Group A fixture between India and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy has been called off due to heavy rain on Saturday.

The players shake hands as the match is officially washed out. The teams will share a point each and Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the Super Four of Asia Cup 2023.

