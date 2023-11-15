IND vs NZ, World Cup Semi Final 2023: India win toss and elect to bat first

Mumbai: The semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 are set to take off with what can prove to be yet another classic for the ages. It is the undefeated hosts, India, going up against their previous 2019 WC semi-final rivals, New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India have won the toss and will bat first in the first semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Unbeaten India are playing the same team as their last four matches and will look to make it to their first World Cup final since 2011.

The hosts are unbeaten in the tournament, having won all eight of their league stage matches but come up against a familiar opponent that has a tremendous record in ICC ODI events- having reached their fifth successive semifinal – nine times in 13 editions.

New Zealand also have a commanding record against India in ICC ODI World Cups having won four of their five encounters, with one match ending in no result.

The last time these two teams faced each other, during the league stage in Dharamsala, India finished on top.