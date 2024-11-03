Mumbai: Rishabh Pant is single-handedly keeping India’s hopes alive in this challenging chase with a remarkable half-century. He has been the sole warrior for India today and requires support from the other end post-lunch to guide India to victory. At the lunch break, he stood undefeated at 53 with Washington Sundar at 6*, as India were 92/6, needing another 55 runs to win with four wickets remaining.

Previously, India’s top-order collapsed with Rohit Sharma (11), Shubman Gill (1), and Virat Kohli (1) departing early in the chase of 147 runs. Ajaz Patel managed to outfox Kohli and Gill, while Matt Henry claimed the first wicket for New Zealand. Yashasvi Jaiswal (5), Sarfaraz Khan (1), and Ravindra Jadeja (6) were unable to contribute significantly, leaving Pant to battle it out alone.

On the other hand, New Zealand could only add three runs to their overnight total, setting a target of 147 runs for India.