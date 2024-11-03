Mumbai: Rishabh Pant is single-handedly keeping India’s hopes alive in this challenging chase with a remarkable half-century. He has been the sole warrior for India today and requires support from the other end post-lunch to guide India to victory. At the lunch break, he stood undefeated at 53 with Washington Sundar at 6*, as India were 92/6, needing another 55 runs to win with four wickets remaining.
Previously, India’s top-order collapsed with Rohit Sharma (11), Shubman Gill (1), and Virat Kohli (1) departing early in the chase of 147 runs. Ajaz Patel managed to outfox Kohli and Gill, while Matt Henry claimed the first wicket for New Zealand. Yashasvi Jaiswal (5), Sarfaraz Khan (1), and Ravindra Jadeja (6) were unable to contribute significantly, leaving Pant to battle it out alone.
On the other hand, New Zealand could only add three runs to their overnight total, setting a target of 147 runs for India.
As the third and final Test match between India and New Zealand draws to a close, the endgame looms for both teams with India set for a pivotal chase on day three. New Zealand concluded day two at 171/9, holding a lead of 143 runs, leaving their last two batsmen to extend India’s target.
The pitch displayed a significant turn on day two, delighting the spinners and challenging new batters at the crease, emphasizing the importance of building partnerships for successful batting on this surface.
India is eager to claim the final wicket swiftly, with Ravindra Jadeja aiming for another five-wicket haul to finish off a stellar performance in this match.
For India, the focus is on securing runs from the top order. Despite the likelihood of a manageable chase for a team with India’s calibre and depth, concerns linger over the batting form of several players, particularly the experienced duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
With confidence waning in the duo ahead of the critical five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting later this month, securing runs at the Wankhede Stadium would greatly benefit them individually and boost the team’s morale, especially if they can overturn the two defeats they’ve experienced against the Kiwis.
From New Zealand’s perspective, the pitch at Wankhede, which harbours some tricky elements, presents ample opportunities to clinch a victory, particularly for bowlers like Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi. India’s first innings showed vulnerabilities, with the team prone to losing wickets in quick succession, potentially overwhelming the lower middle order with pressure.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma must navigate the critical phase against the pacers, especially since Rohit has had difficulties facing Matt Henry and Will O’Rourke. A robust opening stand is crucial for setting a positive tone for the following batters, allowing them to play assertively and steer India through a challenging run chase.
In India’s first innings, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill brought stability after a tumultuous end to the first day. The duo’s aggressive batting quickly accumulated runs, establishing a strong foothold for India with a 96-run partnership, as both notched up their half-centuries.
Rishabh Pant was dismissed LBW by Ish Sodhi, leading to a tense moment for India as they lost three wickets for a mere 24 runs. Shubman Gill neared the 90s but fell short, and Washington Sundar’s late powerful hitting gave India a modest lead. Sundar aimed to widen the lead, but Akash Deep’s run-out concluded the Indian innings.
New Zealand’s innings began with a setback as Akash Deep bowled Tom Latham. Will Young and Devon Conway started to rebuild post-lunch, erasing the deficit, but Conway was caught in the slips off a turning and bouncing delivery from Sundar. Rachin Ravindra’s disappointing Test continued as he was stumped by Pant, failing to connect with Ashwin’s delivery.
Young and Daryl Mitchell steadied the innings, but Ravindra Jadeja struck, with Ashwin securing a high catch after Mitchell mistimed a lofted shot. New Zealand then collapsed from 94-3 to 150-8, losing quick wickets.
Glenn Phillips hit some powerful shots but was eventually bowled by an exceptional carrom ball from Ashwin, who also caught and bowled Young with another carrom ball.
Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel counterattacked before the day’s end, but Jadeja bowled Henry with the day’s last ball, leaving India one wicket shy of batting again.