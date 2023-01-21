IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: India Wins Toss, Opts To Field First

Raipur: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first against New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium here on Saturday.

Rohit took his time to elect to bowl after winning the toss and it looks like a very good decision.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

India currently has a lead of 1-0 lead in the series.