IND vs NZ 1st T20I Match In Wellington Called Off Due To Rain

Wellington: The first T20I between India and New Zealand was called off due to rain in Wellington. The second match of the series will take place on Sunday in Mount Maunganui.

While Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested for the tour and Hardik Pandya has been named the skipped of the team. Even head coach Rahul Dravid will be missing from this series with National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman stepping in as the interim coach in the series.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have dropped experienced players like Martin Guptill and Trent Boult for the T20 series and will look to give more opportunities to players like Finn Allen and pacer Adam Milne. Finn Allen was the Kiwi discovery of the World Cup and is now established in their lineup.