IND vs NZ 1st T20: New Zealand Stun India In Series Opener, Take 1-0 Lead

An all-round performance helped New Zealand beat India by 21 runs in the 1st T20 International at Ranchi’s Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) stadium on Friday.

India won the toss and opted to field first. New Zealand were off to a good start as the hosts were finding it tough to bowl the correct line and length. Kiwi batters Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell both scored fifties to help their team post a daunting 176/6 against India. Opener Conway, who had notched up a classy ton in IND vs NZ 3rd ODI in Indore, continued his momentum in the shortest format as he scored a 35-ball 52, while Daryl Mitchell hammered a blistering 30-ball unbeaten 59.

Openers Finn Allen and Dwayne Conway got New Zealand off to a brisk start as the visitors piled up 47 runs for loss of two wickets in the power play.

Washington Sundar was the pick of Indian bowlers as he took the maximum two wickets. Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav bagged one wicket each.

A total of 23 T20 matches have been played between India and New Zealand, so far. Out of this, India and New Zealand have won 10 games each, while 3 matches resulted in a draw. At Ranchi’s Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) stadium, India has played 4 T20 matches so far and won three.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I – Playing XI

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Dwayne Conway, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Isha Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.